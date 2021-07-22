StormTeam 3: Mostly sunny and less Hazy for Thursday

Winds picking up Thursday to 10-15mpg out of the south will blow some of the smoke and haze to our northeast, allowing for more sunny conditions Thursday afternoon.

High temps will reach to the mid to upper 80s Thursday across the area with gradually more sunshine. Humidity will be high, with dew points approaching a swampy 70 degrees. This high humidity could spur a brief isolated rain shower in some spots, but most will not see this.

The smoke will return in the upper atmosphere Friday as temps reach into the low 90s. With the humidity, the heat index will reach into the mid 90s.