StormTeam 3: Mostly above-average temps for the second half of September

You have about the next two weeks (mostly) to continue to soak in temps in the 70s.

High pressure centered over the eaten US will promote a pattern more favorable for warm temps in the Midwest through the rest of September. This doesn't mean there won't be a few cold days, as that still looks likely for a bit next week. This does mean though that we are likely to see much more days reaching at least 70 degrees than not.

The average high temp for our area on September 15th is 72 degrees. That average high temp drops to 66 degrees by the end of the month. Expect high temps to mostly stay above this number. At times it could even be well above average.

With strong southerly winds Thursday, high temps will reach 80 degrees. Temps drop back to around normal Friday/Saturday, but again surge into the 80s Sunday and Monday. This surge of warm air will likely bring about storms and then cooler weather sometime in the middle of next week. After that? Well signs point to more 70s.