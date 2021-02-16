StormTeam 3: Most of the United States Covered With Snow

A major winter storm blanketed much of the southern United States with snow and ice. With that additional snow across the US, about 73% of the nation has some snow on the ground.
A large part of the United States is covered with snow.
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 11:13 PM
