StormTeam 3: More summer like weather through Wednesday

Warm air is flowing out of south on Tuesday, which will push high temps later in the afternoon around 80 degrees. Dew points will climb into the low 60s in the afternoon as well making for a slightly humid feel. These southerly winds will be kicking it at 10-20mph, with gusts towards the middle of the day up to 35mph!

Not only will it be hot and humid, it will also be sunny! Sunny skies all around today, although smoke in the upper atmosphere form wildfires out west will make the sky feel a bit hazy, especially during sunrise and sunset. This smoke will be around for the days to come.

A cold front arrives on Wednesday and keeps those high temps towards the mid 70s as wind flows out of the north. Even cooler high temps, near 60 degrees, are in store for Thursday and Friday behind the front.