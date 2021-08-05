StormTeam 3: More rain/storm chances through the weekend as drought worsens

Here comes the rain! We have seen a bit of rain across the area as of Thursday morning, but more is possible for the rest of the day and even more is on the way the next few days. Some of it could accompany severe storms.

Thursday: A small marginal risk for isolated accounts of severe hail/wind in the afternoon. Most do not see storms at all, but a few do. Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid day with a high temp of around 76 degrees.

Friday: Another very small chance for storms and severe weather on a hot muggy day with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the mid 80s.

Saturday: A morning round of unorganized thunderstorms, but the greater risk for severe weather comes later in the evening. This will have to be watched. Currently at a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather form the storm prediction center. Some of this could last into Sunday.

Also a new update on our drought conditions. Drought continues to worsen. New blotches of extreme drought now in parts of North Iowa (Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Butler) and also Minnesota like Fairmont. On the flipside, Winona and La Crosse are out of the drought conditions completely!