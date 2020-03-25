StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

Rain chances return for Wednesday, moving in during the late morning and early afternoon. Widespread light to moderate rainfall rates are expected with a wintry mix possible coming into the late tonight/overnight into Thursday. We could be waking up to slick roadways early Thursday morning as precipitation comes to an end. The rest of Thursday looks to stay dry with temperatures rising near the daily norm (middle 40s). More rain arrives Friday afternoon and into Saturday where isolated thunderstorms will be possible. The soggy week comes to a screeching halt on Sunday as sunny skies return, complete with rising temps. The start of the next work week promises plenty of sunshine and temps climbing to 60 on Tuesday!