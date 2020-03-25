Clear
White House, Senate reach historic $2 trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears
StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

Rain Wednesday, a mix Thursday, and rain into the weekend - here's a breakdown of our remaining precip chances for the week

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:22 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Rain chances return for Wednesday, moving in during the late morning and early afternoon. Widespread light to moderate rainfall rates are expected with a wintry mix possible coming into the late tonight/overnight into Thursday. We could be waking up to slick roadways early Thursday morning as precipitation comes to an end. The rest of Thursday looks to stay dry with temperatures rising near the daily norm (middle 40s). More rain arrives Friday afternoon and into Saturday where isolated thunderstorms will be possible. The soggy week comes to a screeching halt on Sunday as sunny skies return, complete with rising temps. The start of the next work week promises plenty of sunshine and temps climbing to 60 on Tuesday!

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

