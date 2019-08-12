StormTeam 3: More rain for the work week

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Cloudy skies will be hanging on for our Monday with chances for more showers and storms moving in later this morning, lasting through the afternoon and evening. The peak of rain activity looks to move in late this morning through the lunch hour and into the early afternoon. Although most of us see a small threat for severe development, our southernmost counties are sitting in a marginal risk with chances increasing the further south you travel. The main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain with a slight chance for some flash flooding. A few peeks of sunshine will also be possible through the scattered rain and cloudy skies. Rain chances fade for Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds and temps warming back into the 80s before cooler weather arrives for Wednesday, where highs look to struggle to make it to the upper 70s. More rain heads in Thursday night through Friday with the weekend looking to clear things up by Sunday.
