StormTeam 3: More rain & storms Sunday, Monday, possibly Tuesday

More rain is on the way

Posted: May 22, 2021 3:13 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After a rain soaked week and a bit of a break from the rain on a hot and sticky Saturday, more showers and storms are moving back in to end the weekend and start the workweek.

Winds out of the south packed still with plenty of humidity will collide with a stationary front Sunday across our area. This will act as the focus for possible storm development all day long. Showers and storms will be very scattered, with sunshine still poking through the clouds occasionally. More available energy in the afternoon and evening when high temps are in the low 80s could push some storms over the edge to be marginally severe. There is a marginal risk (1/5) from the storm prediction center, with the main risks being isolated hail and stronger winds.

A cold front swings through Monday some time with another chance for scattered storms, potentially again even severe. Threats are similar. Monday will still be hot and sticky with highs in the low 80s and dew points still in the 60s.

Tuesday is a rather larger question mark. Storms, even severe, could be possible - but it will come down to the placement of where the cold front will be at this time. Tuesday seems to be more clear than not, but severe weather with even tornadoes is not out of the cards as the atmosphere will be more sheared Tuesday - a necessary ingredient for tornadoes.

The weather clears up and cools down a bit for Wednesday... before even MORE rain in for Thursday and Friday.

Warmer this weekend, but a few storms are possible.
