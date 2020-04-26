StormTeam 3: More popcorn showers Sunday and Monday

Amid winds out of the south and temps in the upper 60s, we will see yet again another afternoon with spotty 'popcorn' showers. These showers will struggle to last longer than 15 minutes, but rainfall rates could be heavy at times.

A trough of low pressure in the atmosphere is providing the needed instability for these showers to occur across the area. As the trough progresses east over the course of Sunday though, the showers will become more common closer towards the Mississippi river.

These showers will calm down after the sunsets just after 8pm tonight. But that isn't the only chance we will see.

The northern edge of this passing trough will dive down from northern Minnesota overnight Sunday, and again bring some more scattered showers into Monday. It looks like the majority of these showers will be close to the Mississippi river and into Wisconsin, but they are certainly possible across the entire area. The best chance for showers on Monday will be between 9am - 6pm.

A much larger low pressure system will bring sustained showers on Tuesday, and potentially some storms with it.