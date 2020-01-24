StormTeam 3: More light snow expected Friday

After experiencing a very snow-filled week, even more snow is expected today. Thankfully, the snow today will be rather light.

A weakening snow storm to our south in Missouri will move into Wisconsin over the course of today. For us along the Minnesota-Iowa border, we are only expected to get the very edge of the snow associated with this storm. Light and scattered snow will fall over the course of Friday across the whole area. Models are picking up a distinct band of snow taking shape between 12-3pm across a stretch of the area. Snowfall rates could be moderate within this band, so take precaution driving if you do find yourself in some snow during these hours.

Driving conditions today will be iffy at best as snow continues to fall, but Saturday will be better as the snow moves out. Side roads, back roads, and parking lots could still be quite slippery for the days ahead.