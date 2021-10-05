Wednesday will feature a few peeks of sunshine, but expect a fair amount of cloud cover through the day. There is also a very slight change for a sprinkle or shower, but most of us will remain dry until Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 6:57 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2021 7:45 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: More clouds and a few sprinkles possible for Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Rain returns Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return
- Stormteam 3: Several reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes
- StormTeam 3: Clouds expected to clear for meteor outburst tonight
- StormTeam 3: Clouds and fog around to start your Tuesday.
- StormTeam 3: Windy conditions return for Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Light snow develops on Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: The cold continues into Wednesday
- StormTeam 3: Wintry mix possible Wednesday morning
Scroll for more content...