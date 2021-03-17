StormTeam 3: More Sunshine Heading Into Thursday

We'll begin to see more sunshine through the day on Thursday. Temperatures will also be warming up, as we'll see highs topping out in the middle to upper 40s. Plenty of snow melting weather in the extended forecast!
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 9:40 PM
