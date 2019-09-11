StormTeam 3: More Storm Possible Tonight & Thursday Morning

After a busy Wednesday morning I finally have a moment to sit down and discuss our next big weather story. Surprise! More storms are on the way tonight and through Thursday, with the strongest of the activity looking to move back in overnight and though the Thursday morning commute. Once again, all forms of severe weather will be possible including large hail, damaging winds, isolated flooding, and a slight chance for tornado activity. It's been a busy week in the weather department with showers and storms headlining almost every work day, but things will quiet down soon enough. starting Friday, a shift in the pattern heads our way bringing breezy conditions and a noticeable cool down. Skies will open up and sunshine will return for the weekend and into the next work week. Temps will recover nicely on Saturday, reaching back near 80 by Sunday.