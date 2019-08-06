Clear

StormTeam 3: More severe weather risks for Wednesday

Another round of potentially severe storms heads our way before the week's end

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 11:32 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 11:52 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

It's been a wonderful Tuesday so far - sunny skies, a true summer-like warmth, and moderate humidity. Unfortunately, our glorious summer day is only a brief moment of tranquility before our next batch of showers and storms move through the area.

In fact, the next round is now just about 24 hours away. 

Potentially strong storms are brewing to the northwest of the area and will be moving our way Wednesday afternoon and evening. We'll be at the mercy of another "wring-out" cold front behind an unstable, and moist, environment.

Once again, we're facing the chance for strong to severe development with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain will also be possible due to the saturated atmosphere.

The tornado threat remains low, but still there. Currently, the area is split with our easternmost counties sitting under a slight risk (2 of 5) chance for severe weather and the rest of us under a marginal risk (1 of 5).

