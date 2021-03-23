StormTeam 3: More Rain Moves In For Tonight

The rain is expected to continue across the area tonight into Wednesday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest. Rainfall amounts of over 0.50" will be possible. Some rumbles of thunder are possible tonight as well, but no severe weather is anticipated. The rain will clear out of the are by Wednesday evening.
More rain will move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight.
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 5:39 PM
