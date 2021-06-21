StormTeam 3: More Rain Chances During the Workweek

We're monitoring a system that will move into the region later this week. Ahead of it, we'll see temperatures warming back into the 70s and 80s. There will also be a good increase in moisture, and dew points will rise into the lower 70s by Thursday. This moisture will help fuel our chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. With plenty of moisture to work with, there is a decent shot at some heavy rainfall with any storms that develop. Definitely, some more good news considering our current drought situation.
Tracking increasing rain chances for Thursday and Friday.
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 2:57 PM
