StormTeam 3: Monitoring the risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon

Severe weather chances are increasing for this afternoon and evening. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with a greater risk further to the south. Large hail and damaging wind gusts appear to be the primary threats, but conditions exist for tornadoes to potentially form, so a tornado or two cannot be ruled out either. The projections are for a line of thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and sweep across the area, bringing the threat of severe weather. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few of the storms may become severe. Whether or not severe weather develops, some much-needed rainfall is expected across the area, as rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.50" appear likely, and a few spots may pick up over 1" from some heavier thunderstorms. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest severe weather information!
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 10:01 AM
