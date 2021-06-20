StormTeam 3: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of viewing area

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Emmet; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Howard; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Mitchell; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth; Wright

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Le Sueur; Martin; Mower; Olmsted; Rice; Steele; Wabasha; Waseca; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

Severe weather chances are increasing for this afternoon and evening. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with a greater risk further to the south. Large hail and damaging wind gusts appear to be the primary threats, but conditions exist for tornadoes to potentially form, so a tornado or two cannot be ruled out either. The projections are for a line of thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and sweep across the area, bringing the threat of severe weather. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few of the storms may become severe. Whether or not severe weather develops, some much-needed rainfall is expected across the area, as rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.50" appear likely, and a few spots may pick up over 1" from some heavier thunderstorms. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest severe weather information!