Clear

StormTeam 3: Severe Weather Potential Increasing for Thursday.

Tracking scattered thunderstorm potential tonight and Thursday.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 5:36 PM
Posted By: Aaron White

Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring an increasing threat for severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday. It appears as though there may be a couple of rounds of thunderstorms moving through, beginning tonight and continuing into Thursday night. The main concern would be for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado with the strongest thunderstorms that develop Thursday evening.

TONIGHT:

A few showers and thunderstorms may move through the area during the overnight hours. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for a few strong thunderstorms, with hail and gusty winds being the main threat with these storms. Some of this may linger into early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms may be ongoing during the early morning hours, but should clear out. A lot of sunshine is expected during the day, which will heat our temperatures into the lower 90s but will also increase the instability. With a very unstable air mass in place during the afternoon, another round of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding where the storms will develop, so there is a broad area of severe potential on Thursday. All of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The main concerns would be large hail, damaging wind gusts, an isolated tornado, and heavy rainfall.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the severe weather potential coming up this week.

