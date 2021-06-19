StormTeam 3: Monitoring The Potential For Severe Storms on Sunday

Severe weather chances are increasing for Sunday. There is now a Marginal to Slight Risk (Level 1-2 of 5) of severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with a greater risk further to the south. Large hail and damaging wind gusts appear to be the primary threats, but conditions exist for tornadoes to potentially form, so a tornado or two cannot be ruled out either. Whether or not much severe weather develops, some much needed rainfall is expected across the area throughout the day on Sunday.
Tracking a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 10:00 PM
