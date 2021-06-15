Clear

StormTeam 3: Monitoring Severe Weather Potential for Thursday

Tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 2:54 PM
Posted By: Aaron White

Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring an increasing threat for severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday. It appears as though there maybe a couple of rounds of thunderstorms moving through, beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday night. The main concern would be for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall with any thunderstorms that move through Iowa and Minnesota.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and warm conditions are expected throughout the day, with highs in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop to our north, and then move through our area late Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A few storms could be on the strong side, with hail, wind, and heavy rain being the main concern.

THURSDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms may be ongoing during the early morning hours, but should clear out. Depending upon sunshine and instability, another round of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop during the afternoon. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding where the storms will develop, so there is a broad area of severe potential on Thursday. All of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The main concerns would be for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on the severe weather potential coming up this week.

