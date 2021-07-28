StormTeam 3: Monitoring Potential For Severe Thunderstorms Tonight

A severe weather outbreak may likely unfold across parts of the region late this evening into tonight. There is a Moderate Risk (Level 4 of 5) for severe weather across Wisconsin as a complex of robust thunderstorms is expected to develop. These storms may produce large hail and a few tornadoes initially before evolving into a damaging wind event. A possible derecho could evolve as that complex of storms will be capable of widespread wind damage. As the storms track to the southeast, more storms may develop further to the west along the line, which may then extend into far southeastern Minnesota. KIMT StormTeam 3 is keeping a close eye on the trend and will alert you to any developing severe weather going through tonight.