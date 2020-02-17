Clear
StormTeam 3: Monday's winter weather impacts

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 6:38 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 8:18 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday morning due to an incoming wintry mix set to change over to mostly snow coming into the late morning/early afternoon.

This will lead to a chance for a light glazing of ice on area roadways during the morning commute with activity increasing after the 6 am hour. Snow will begin to more heavily impact the area coming into the late morning. A widespread 1-3" can be expected across the area with some seeing isolated higher or lower totals depending on the temperatures and precip types. Highs will hover in the low to mid-30s which will allow for a little melting at the surface and precip changes throughout the day.

The wintry system will begin to die down in energy during the evening commute, but road conditions will remain less than ideal. By tonight, gradual clearing will take place and sunny skies return to the forecast alongside cooler temps. Highs will drop into the upper teens for Tuesday, upper single digits for Wednesday, and back up into the middle teens on Thursday. A surge of warmth and sun returns by Friday as highs near 40 for the weekend.

Community Events