StormTeam 3: Monday morning snow, slick roads, in southern MN

A small clipper snow system nudged into Southern Minnesota Monday morning, leaving with it some snow accumulation and slick roadways.

Accumulation is expected to be below an inch throughout Southern Minnesota, with most seeing far less than that. That said, a dusting has still been enough to make for slick spots on roadways. Rochester reported 0.8" at Silver Lake at 6am.

The snow ends by 7-8am, and skies quickly clear for a sunny day after the snow. High temps only reach the mid 20s Monday, but the rest of the week is much warmer with high temps in the 40s!