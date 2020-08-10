StormTeam 3: Monday morning storms with clearing to follow

Folks in Southern Minnesota this morning may have woken up to some lightning and thunder, and there may be more storms on the way for the entire area later this morning.

An cold front moving across the upper Midwest from the northwest is providing the conditions necessary for storm development. As temps in front of the cold front hold in the 70s, and with high humidity also in the 70s, there is plenty of energy available for strong storms to unfold. Indeed they did early Monday morning, when severe thunderstorms rolled across the area including parts of Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, and Fillmore counties.

But more storms may be on the way for late Monday morning. Storms firing along the cold front in Southwestern Minnesota as of 8am were continuing to track eastward towards the area. These scattered thunderstorms can be expected to produce more on/off stormy conditions between 9am and noon. Isolated cases of severe weather will be possible, with the main threats being wind gusting above 60mph, and also large hail at about an inch in diameter. Isolated tornadoes are possible given the wind profile, but unlikely.

After these storms move out, the later half of the day will be quite opposite. Mostly sunny skies by 5pm, with temps in the mid 70s and dew points in the 50s making for a cooler and drier end to the day.