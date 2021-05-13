The latest drought monitor released on Thursday continues to show moderate drought conditions across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Conditions are more severe further west in northwest Iowa. Although we have some rain chances in the forecast, the area remains several inches below normal, so we'll need quite a bit of rain to help alleviate the dry conditions.
The latest drought monitor continues to show moderate drought conditions.
Posted: May 13, 2021 9:17 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Moderate drought conditions continue in Iowa and Minnesota.
- StormTeam 3: Moderate Drought declared for parts of the area
- StormTeam 3: Drought conditions continue for parts of the area
- 80% of Iowa now under drought conditions
- Stormteam3: Minor drought continues for north Iowa
- StormTeam 3: Despite Recent Rainfall, Drought Conditions Expand
- StormTeam 3: Rain This Weekend To Help With Drought Conditions
- Drought conditions reported for nearly all of Iowa
- StormTeam 3: Pleasant conditions continue for the weekend
- Has last week's rain help the area's drought conditions?
Scroll for more content...