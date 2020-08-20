StormTeam 3: Moderate Drought declared for parts of the area

In a brand new Thursday morning update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of our area have been upgraded to a MODERATE DROUGHT (2/5). This comes as much of the area is running around 2-3 inches below average for the season of Summer.

The Moderate Drought area covers parts of Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston counties in Minnesota. It also covers Howard, Chickasaw, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Wright, Hancock, and Kossuth counties in Northern Iowa. More intense drought conditions persist across much of Central Iowa.

Since June 1st, Rochester has received 9.59" of rain, which is 2.44" below average. Mason City has only gotten 9.07", which is 3.32" below the average.

There is chance for some scattered to isolated storms on Saturday as a disturbance works through the area. Potential rainfall accumulations are as of Thursday morning around a quarter of an inch. However, if this disturbance tracks closer to or further from our area, then those accumulations will increase or decrease respectively.

Rainy weather seems more certain towards the end of August as cooler weather moves in following very hot weather early next week.