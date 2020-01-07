StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

We started out the new year (and ended the old year) on a rather warm note.

It's true, 30 degrees doesn't exactly fit in the realm of "warm", but when you compare it to the daily norms for this time of the year only then does it fit the description. We've been unseasonably warm these last few weeks with cooler days here and there but temps have been generally soaring over where they should be.

With all of this being said, we've finally got a few days of chilly temps upon us...especially when it comes to Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Temps will fall back into the single digits overnight tonight, actually falling below the norm for the first time in a while. Some could even approach the zero mark with wind chills falling below it.

Long story short, it's going to be a cold start to the Wednesday morning hustle and bustle...of course, this all comes before another massive warm-up on Thursday when temps leap back into the 40s.