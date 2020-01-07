Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Falling below average tonight

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 4:22 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 5:09 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 2 Images

We started out the new year (and ended the old year) on a rather warm note.

It's true, 30 degrees doesn't exactly fit in the realm of "warm", but when you compare it to the daily norms for this time of the year only then does it fit the description. We've been unseasonably warm these last few weeks with cooler days here and there but temps have been generally soaring over where they should be.

With all of this being said, we've finally got a few days of chilly temps upon us...especially when it comes to Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Temps will fall back into the single digits overnight tonight, actually falling below the norm for the first time in a while. Some could even approach the zero mark with wind chills falling below it. 

Long story short, it's going to be a cold start to the Wednesday morning hustle and bustle...of course, this all comes before another massive warm-up on Thursday when temps leap back into the 40s.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Image

What's next for Kmart parking lot?

Image

Voting on raises for city council

Image

Fire destroys home in Dodge Center

Image

House fire in Dodge Center

Image

Body found in Rochester

Image

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Community Events