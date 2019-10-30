StormTeam 3: Miss out on the snow, not the cold

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Relatively quiet conditions with increasing clouds ahead of a low pressure system for midweek. Perhaps sprinkles and flurries will be possible mainly south of I-90. The plan is to stay with highs in the 30s the rest of Wednesday into Thursday for Halloween. A strong low pressure system tracks south of the area keeping accumulating snow from a line near Omaha through lower Michigan. Some spots may see over 6" with windy conditions. We will get the cold from the storm, but the precipitation and energy will remain out of the viewing area. Thursday night starts off mainly clear with another cold front dropping south into Friday. Friday into Friday night will see scattered rain or snow showers along the front. The area will be dry for the weekend and the next threat of precipitation holds off until early next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mix of sun/clouds, flurries south
Highs: Mid 30s
Winds: NW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: SW 5-10
