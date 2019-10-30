Clear
StormTeam 3: Miss out on the snow, not the cold

Below average temperatures remain in the forecast for a while

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Relatively quiet conditions with increasing clouds ahead of a low pressure system for midweek. Perhaps sprinkles and flurries will be possible mainly south of I-90. The plan is to stay with highs in the 30s the rest of Wednesday into Thursday for Halloween. A strong low pressure system tracks south of the area keeping accumulating snow from a line near Omaha through lower Michigan. Some spots may see over 6" with windy conditions. We will get the cold from the storm, but the precipitation and energy will remain out of the viewing area. Thursday night starts off mainly clear with another cold front dropping south into Friday. Friday into Friday night will see scattered rain or snow showers along the front. The area will be dry for the weekend and the next threat of precipitation holds off until early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mix of sun/clouds, flurries south
Highs: Mid 30s
Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: SW 5-10

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
