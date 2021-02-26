StormTeam 3: Minor Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Night

A system is expected to build into the region this weekend. Ahead of it, mild conditions are expected for our area during the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Saturday night though, rain and snow showers will arrive, and some minor snow accumulation (Less than 2") is possible, especially in southern Minnesota. Further to the northwest, heavier snowfall will be possible in western and central Minnesota. Any shift in the track of the storm, could mean that heavier snow will be closer to our area. Continue to monitor the forecast for any updates through Saturday.