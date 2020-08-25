StormTeam 3: Mini heat wave continues with heat advisory for Tuesday

The heat is still on.

High temps Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 90s across our region, with the heat index anywhere from 95-105 degrees later Tuesday afternoon. Not only that, but today looks to be almost completely sunny unlike Monday when there was some rain. Take it easy today!

A heat advisory is in effect from 1pm - 7pm for most of the area today in anticipation of these hot temps.

The heat wave continues through Wednesday. Slightly cooler, but still hot, conditions on Thursday with temps in the upper 80s. A chance for storms late Thursday and Friday as a cold front ushers in cooler air this weekend and for next week.