StormTeam 3: Milder second half of April expected

Most of the area will have dry conditions today as a band of snow works its way south of the area tonight. Some of the counties in the far southern part of the region may see some flakes, but little to no accumulation is expected. A warmer air mass moves into the region for Saturday with quiet weather conditions lasting through the weekend.
Milder Pacific air heads in our direction as the jet stream finally plays in our favorite. This will set the stage for a spring-like end to April with 50s and 60s expected.
