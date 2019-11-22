StormTeam 3: Mild weekend ahead

High pressure is in which will lead to a nice end of the work week and weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A low pressure system on Sunday night and Monday may give us a slight chance of precipitation, however, it does appear it may only be clouds for now. The system for Tuesday and Wednesday may be a different story. There remains plenty of uncertainty on how far north the storm tracks, with both models now trying to keep it in arm's grasp of the viewing area. We'll give it another day or so before this path is fully understood and we can come up with a forecast. The good news with the overall flow is we'll see temperatures near or above average into next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear

Lows: Low & mid 20s

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunshine

Highs: Low 40s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy

Lows: Upper 20s

Winds: W 5-10