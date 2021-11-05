StormTeam 3: Mild weather in store for the weekend!

We've got a nice warm-up in store heading into the weekend! With plenty of sunshine and a breeze out of the southwest, temperatures will warm nicely into the lower to middle 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be running nearly 15-20 degrees above average for this time in early November, as highs are usually around 47 degrees. Enjoy the mild air because colder air is looming for later next week.
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 9:45 PM
