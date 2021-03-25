StormTeam 3: Mild weather before more rain Saturday

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN/CLOUDS, OCCASIONAL DRIZZLE IN N. IOWA, HIGH OF 50

Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds as a storm system works its way through the Midwest to our south, first through central Iowa and then into Northern Illinois. Clouds on the northern edge of this system will stream into our area all day long, so you can expect mostly cloudy skies with breaks between the clouds for sunshine. High temps reach 50 degrees with fairly light winds out of the NE at 5-10mph. Isolated drizzles are possible in Northern Iowa, as was already being indicated by radar at 7am. Some of these drizzles in the morning could include a few snow flakes.

FRIDAY: MORE SUNSHINE, HIGH OF 55, SHOWERS LATE

Skies are more sunny Friday, with light winds and high temps into the mid 50s. A nice day to get outside! Scattered showers move in late Friday night and into Saturday.

SATURDAY: OCCASIONAL RAIN SHOWERS

A fairly disorganized system will bring several rather brief waves of rain showers to the area Saturday, with high temps in the low 50s. Clouds will be present most of the day.

The rest of the week following looks to be mostly above average and sunny. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Strong southerly winds Monday (20-30mph) will push the high temp way up to somewhere between 65-70 degrees!