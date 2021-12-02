StormTeam 3: Mild temps hold on Thursday/Friday

It's a warm start to Thursday, with low temps only around 40s degrees in the morning. We will again see above average temps today, with highs in the afternoon in the mid 40s to touching 50 degrees in Iowa. Mostly sunny skies during the middle of the day, with northwest winds gusting 20 mph.

A brief bout of rain mixed with a few snowflakes rushed through southern Minnesota overnight between midnight and 4am. No impacts aside from wet roads expected here for most Friday morning commuters as this will be very early in the day.

A similar day on tap for Friday. Highs in the mid 40s and mostly sunny again.

Clouds fill in this weekend and temps drop, with highs in the 30s Saturday. A large winter storm system looks to traverse the northern part of the country this weekend, but should mostly just to our north. Accumulating snow is expected north of the Twin Cities, with some late night snowflakes possible Sunday.

Temps continue to drop early next week. High sin the 20s, with a chance for accumulating snow Tuesday.