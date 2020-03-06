Clear
BREAKING NEWS First person in Minnesota tests positive for coronavirus Full Story

StormTeam 3: Mild surge goes into next week

Temps remain above average

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 2 Images

By now you have heard about the warm temperatures floating in for this weekend.  Although not record-breaking, we'll likely see our first 50 and 60 degree high of 2020.  A cold front penetrates and drops our temperatures into the 40s by early next week - that remains above the norm.  Watch midweek with the threat of a wintry mix coming in Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

1 injured, 1 arrested after Rochester stabbing

Image

Hormel helps puppies find homes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

Preserving newspapers

Image

Sex crimes against children on the rise

Image

"One-of-a-kind" school

Image

Spring Break & Coronavirus

Community Events