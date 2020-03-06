StormTeam 3: Mild surge goes into next week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
By now you have heard about the warm temperatures floating in for this weekend. Although not record-breaking, we'll likely see our first 50 and 60 degree high of 2020. A cold front penetrates and drops our temperatures into the 40s by early next week - that remains above the norm. Watch midweek with the threat of a wintry mix coming in Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
