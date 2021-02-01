StormTeam 3: Mild start to February before snow & arctic temps

Mild Start to Feb

Temps Monday and Tuesday will top out in the mid to upper 20s as clouds hold low through Tuesday morning and keep the heat towards the ground. Wind chills both day are expected to be in the teens. Temps overnight dip into the teens as well. These temps are around or slightly above average for early February.

Another Winter Storm Thursday Begets an Arctic Blast

Wednesday brings with it more warm air as temps rise into the 30s. This culminates in a chance for more wintry weather Thursday as a giant cold front plunges across the Midwest. This may start with rain/ice Thursday morning, but should transition into snow into the afternoon. There is a potential for icing along with several inches of snow, so stay tuned to the forecast. There is a small chance for some snowflakes both Friday and Saturday as temps drop dramatically.



High Temps Sunday look to possibly remain below zero, with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. This is due to the core of the polar jet stream sinking down across our region. These cold temps remain through early next week.