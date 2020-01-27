Clear
StormTeam 3: Mild end of January; colder for February

Temps could stay in the 30s for most of the week

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 3:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

What a difference a year makes.  This time last year we were entering the coldest week of nearly two decades, and this year we have temperatures hanging around in the 30s.  Take advantage of the above average temperatures - it looks cooler heading into the month of February.  The Climate Prediction Center has already forecasted a below average month, and we'll begin to see that type of pattern the first week of the month. 

