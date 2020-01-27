StormTeam 3: Mild end of January; colder for February

Photo Gallery 1 Images
What a difference a year makes. This time last year we were entering the coldest week of nearly two decades, and this year we have temperatures hanging around in the 30s. Take advantage of the above average temperatures - it looks cooler heading into the month of February. The Climate Prediction Center has already forecasted a below average month, and we'll begin to see that type of pattern the first week of the month.
