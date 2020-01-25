StormTeam 3: Mild, cloudy weather here to stay

After two weeks of seemingly nonstop snow, the weather is finally calming down.

For the next week straight, weak winds will stream out of mostly the northwest. High pressure to our southwest, and a broad area of low pressure to our east, will limit the variation in these winds. Multiple weak disturbances at the surface will move across the Midwest with these NW winds and make for very overcast conditions through Thursday and Friday. Most of these disturbances will NOT produce snow, but a few do have the potential to drop some very light and sparse flurries on occasion. The next good chance for snow doesn't come until Thursday at the earliest.

Along with these clouds conditions, temps will also be rather mild. The average high temp this time of year is 25 degrees. High temps for the next week will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This is in part due to overcast clouds trapping heat at the surface.

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can! The pattern will surely change by February.