StormTeam 3: Mild Weather Is On The Way For Next Week

After a prolonged spell of arctic air, our region is expected to see the return of near or above average temperatures for next week. The Climate Prediction Center highlights most of the Midwest in orange, indicating higher chances for above normal temperatures. As it stands, the forecast shows highs to be in the middle to upper 30s, which is above the average high of 29° for this time of year.
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 9:30 PM
