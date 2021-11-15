StormTeam 3: Mild Tuesday Before Chill Returns

Following a string of chilly temperatures over the past week, a brief but welcomed day of mild conditions is expected Tuesday once a warm front moves on through southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

As the boundary passes, breezy conditions are to be expected behind the front with wind gusts upwards to 35 mph possible. Strong southerly winds will help to move some warmer air across the area giving us some relief from the chilly temps seen over the last few days. This wont last long however as temperatures will fall back to the 30s by Thursday once the associated cold front follows and high pressure enters the region enhancing northerly winds.