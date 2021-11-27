StormTeam 3: Mild Saturday Ahead

After another stretch of cooler temperatures, a warm front moving through the forecast area will present us with some mild conditions through Saturday.

As of 8 AM this morning, the warm front was just along I-35 moving east. Since then, the warm front has since passed allowing for a brief stretch of southerly winds prior to the arrival of the associated cold front that will usher in some northwesterlies allowing for temperatures to fall back into the 30s for daytime highs heading into Sunday.

High pressure will drift back in through Sunday into early Monday before another clipper drifts north of the viewing area during the day on Monday allowing temperatures to spike back into the 40s with some reinforced southerly winds.