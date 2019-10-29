StormTeam 3: Midwest braces for Halloween snowstorm

The light snowfall we received overnight has pressed east and clearing is taking place with high pressure in control for now. Cold temperatures are expected behind the dusting of snow as highs will be near 40 on your Tuesday. A southwest flow and a digging trough will bring changing weather conditions for the middle of the week. Flurries are possible Wednesday and Thursday, however, we will likely dodge a bullet as the accumulating snow will drop south and east of the forecast areas. Some parts of the Midwest may see 6"-12" inches of snow and chilly temperatures. Storm system cranks east and the end of the week will remain below average for temperatures and dry. Highs will remain in the 30s and 40s into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Lows: Low & Mid 20s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible

Highs: Mid 30s

Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible

Lows: Low 20s

Winds: NW 5-10