StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Snow is on the way for the midweek - we're tracking the timing and totals

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 7:02 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Through the weekend we've been tracking the potential for a potent snow system aiming for the area. Numbers are likely to change, but as of now it'd be best to plan for a fresh 2-3" of snow from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. Although the snow looks to stop falling prior to the Wednesday morning commute, the cleanup will still be ongoing. If you expect the snow to melt through the Wednesday daytime hours, think again. A burst of winter air will arrive behind the snow dropping temps into the teens Wednesday overnight/Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to pop over 30 degrees.

Snow in the forecast
