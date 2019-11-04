StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Through the weekend we've been tracking the potential for a potent snow system aiming for the area. Numbers are likely to change, but as of now it'd be best to plan for a fresh 2-3" of snow from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. Although the snow looks to stop falling prior to the Wednesday morning commute, the cleanup will still be ongoing. If you expect the snow to melt through the Wednesday daytime hours, think again. A burst of winter air will arrive behind the snow dropping temps into the teens Wednesday overnight/Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will struggle to pop over 30 degrees.