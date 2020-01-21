StormTeam 3: Midweek Wintry Weather Update

The center of a high pressure system responsible for clearing out clouds last night has moved south, helping to pump southern air back into the area alongside sunny skies - temps will remain below average for the day before rising overnight. Winds will be moderate from the south today, picking up as we slip into the evening and ahead of our next round of wintry weather. With the increase in southern flow, temperatures will rally back into the low to mid 30s Wednesday through next week but more warmth equals more moisture and thus welcomes back more precipitation. Wednesday will bring roughly 1-2" of new snow to the area through the day with on and off snow continuing Thursday through Friday. When this system exits the area Friday evening, we'll be left with roughly 2-4" of snow. Some could face a wintry mixture as temperatures skirt the freezing line, which could cause a light glaze of ice on some surfaces and significantly impede traffic during the next 3 days. The weekend is looking drier with temperatures staying steady in the low to mid 30s.