StormTeam 3: Midweek Precipitation Update

Take advantage of the sunshine on Tuesday because clouds will begin to move in Tuesday night, signaling the start of a busy midweek. Mixed precipitation chances move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with all precip becoming rain as temperatures warm into the mid 40s through Wednesday. Rain continues to be the main threat through Wednesday night into the Thursday. Mix to snow chances return to the area Thursday night into Friday morning as temps fall below freezing and into the middle 20s. Most of the precipitation looks to end by late Friday morning, but temps will remain below the freezing point into the weekend. We begin to recover on Saturday as temps climb back into the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies.