StormTeam 3: Memorial Day's Severe Weather Threat

Light on and off rain showers will continue moving through the area this early Memorial Day morning, with more storms possible coming into the evening hours. The majority of our area falls under a marginal risk (1 of 5 chance) for severe weather development today with the strongest of the storms aiming for the evening hours (around 9pm). The biggest threat will be gusty winds but small hail and brief moments of heavy rainfall are also possible. Other than the threat for rain, mostly cloudy skies will rule the day. There will be moments of sunshine during the afternoon which could help with the development of storms later tonight depending on how much sunshine we all see.