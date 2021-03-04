StormTeam 3: Melting snow playing into warmer temps

High temperatures on Wednesday reached into the upper 40s, and even into the 50s in some spots. All these warm temperatures are quickly melting plenty of snow, which before this warm stretch was mostly over 6 inches across the area. Snow depths now sit at only a few inches give or take, with some localized areas already having seeing snowless ground.

This matters to meteorologists trying to forecast temperatures for the coming week. As more and more snow melts, it will hold onto less cold air while also reflecting less sunlight back into space. Snow is white, a very bright and reflective color, while ground and water are generally much darker and will therefor absorb more of that light as heat.

Computer models are typically not great at analyzing snow that's on the ground and how much has melted, so temperature forecasts from a model output (like a phone app) can be fairly off this time of year as snow melts.

This past Monday, plenty of models, including the standard weather app on my phone, were calling for high temps in the low 40s through most of the week. I bumped those up into the mid 40s expecting some snow melt and a lack of clouds. I now have to make another adjustment in the forecast as Wednesday reached for 50 degrees. As more snow melts than anticipated, high temperatures will now likely be in the upper 40s to low 50s through Saturday, and near 60 degrees Sunday through Tuesday when all of the snow is completely gone.

There will be some localized differences in high temps between towns no doubt as ground snow is more prevalent in some areas than others, but these differences should shrink by Sunday when most of the snow will be gone.

Clouds also play into temperature forecasts this time of year as the sun grows stronger. Some clouds are liekly here and there Thursday through Saturday. More clouds than expected would lower temperatures by several degrees, while less clouds would increase temperatures.

Stormy weather is likely to take hold during the middle part of next week, with more storms likely into late March, so take advantage of the weather while you can.