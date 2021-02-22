StormTeam 3: Mason City Warmed Up Above Freezing For The First Time In Over A Month

As of 1PM today, Mason City, IA warmed up above the freezing mark. This marks the first time the temperature has been above freezing since January 21st, when the high temperature was 34 degrees. Our mild weather is expected to continue for a few days.
First time above freezing in over a month!
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:34 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 4:36 PM
